Penn State Health providing additional details to COVID-19 dashboard

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health has begun adding additional information to its dashboard displaying patients confirmed or suspected of coronavirus in Hershey and Reading.

Starting Thursday, Penn State Health will be including the total number of patients tested, patients who need critical care, those who have been placed on a ventilator, discharges, and fatalities at each facility.

The organization began the dashboard in late March, which can be found here. Penn State Health says it will be updated once a day.