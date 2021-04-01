Penn State Health receives influx of PPE for EMS providers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Hershey Medical Center received an influx of PPE on Thursday, including masks, face shields and gowns.

All of the equipment came from Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health for Penn State’s EMS providers.

They showed abc27 how it’s being stored in the Life Lion hanger.

“In the early days and at the height of the pandemic, the supply chains were really stressed, EMS services felt that pinch, as well. Supply chains are normalizing now, but it still costs EMS services money, so if they can pick up PPE at no charge, they’ll definitely use it,” said Scott Buchle, director of Penn State Health Life Lion.

Any extra PPE will be held in reserve in case fire, police or other emergency agencies quickly need more supply.