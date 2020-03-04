Penn State Health repurposes Ebola treatment center to preempt coronavirus

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospitals in the Midstate say they are ready if coronavirus makes its way to Pennsylvania.

Penn State Health was designated by the state in 2015 as an Ebola Treatment Center alongside seven other academic medical centers in the state.

“Having that designation really gives us the ability to care for patients that might have an infectious disease that’s of national concern,” said Catharine Paules, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health.

Penn State Health is repurposing the center for potential coronavirus patients.

“We have a team of volunteers that trains regularly for taking care of those types of patients and adapted numerous policies that we’ve put in place for things like Ebola to be geared towards this particular virus and we’re getting even more providers trained and ready to care for these patients,” Paules said.

Penn State Health recently began screening patients at all points of entry into the hospital, including the emergency department and off-site clinics.

Patients are given a travel questionnaire and symptom screening.

“If you would screen positive on some of our initial screening questions, you would be given a mask and put in a room where there’s isolation abilities so that you wouldn’t be spreading the virus to anyone in the hospital,” Paules said.

Providers follow up with a test to determine if the patient has the virus.

“We’re really recommending that if anyone thinks they might have this infection to please call ahead. Don’t just show up to the emergency room or the doctor’s office,” she said. “Call ahead and let us know that you’re concerned so that we can have that initial encounter by phone.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital is also preparing for potential cases of the virus.

“Any epidemic or large number of cases are going to put a lot of pressure on our health system,” said Muhammad Ali, infectious disease physician at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

The hospital has been preparing for potential cases by developing protocols and educating employees over the past couple of months.

Geisinger is also currently working with the CDC and the Health Department to develop its own test kit.

“Once we develop it, we will be able to have the ability to test for this virus in our hospital and system,” Ali said.

Kits won’t be available for another couple of weeks and the hospital has not yet tested any patients for the virus.

“We have had requests for testing but they did not meet the criteria,” Ali said.

To receive testing for the virus, a patient must have recently traveled to a high-risk country or have had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

WellSpan Health says a team has been assembled, which meets daily to update coronavirus preparations.

WellSpan has also placed signs at the entrances of the emergency department, walk-in urgent care clinics, and primary care practices, asking patients to immediately notify staff if they traveled to at-risk counties and promptly wear a mask.

UPMC healthcare workers have been trained to recognize potential cases of the coronavirus. It is also stocking up on supplies to prepare for potential cases.