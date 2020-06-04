Penn State Health revises visitation guidelines

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health has revised its patient visitation guidelines.

Now, COVID-negative patients may have a designated family member or support person accompany them under specific guidelines.

Family or support persons must be 18 years of age or older unless they are the parent of a pediatric patient or the partner of a laboring patient.

Pediatric inpatients are permitted one parent or guardian per day. Additionally, one parent or guardian may accompany the pediatric patient for all outpatient surgeries and procedures, as well as Emergency Department and outpatient clinic visits.

For labor and delivery, one support person is permitted per patient for the entire duration of the stay.

Penn State Health says all visitors who wish to enter will be screened for COVID-19. Everyone entering the facilities will also be required to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines.

