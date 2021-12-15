Penn State Health rolls out new initiative to get ahead of a shortage of medical workers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time ever, Penn State Health Life Lion has launched its own in-house training program to recruit, train and hire new EMTs.

The program is for anyone who is interested in becoming an EMT or starting a career in health care. The four-month training program will take place at an EMS facility in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Upon completion of the program, EMTs will have a job with Penn State Health Life Lion.

The unique thing about this opportunity is that Life Lion EMTs can build experience working in EMS and eventually use the health system’s educational benefits offered to employees to further their careers.

“You get on the ground floor certified as an EMT and then you can use the education benefits to further yourself to become a paramedic, go to nursing school,” Director of Penn State Health’s Life Lion Program, Scott Buckley said.

EMTs have gone on to become paramedics, nurses, physicians, and administrative roles within Penn State Health.

To sign up for an interview, click HERE. Make sure to enroll as an EMT apprentice.