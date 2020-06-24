Penn State Health to acquire Geisinger Holy Spirit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health will be taking over Geisinger Holy Spirit after being approved by Penn State Health trustees and Geisinger and Holy Spirit directors on Tuesday.

Final details are expected to be finalized in the coming days with the full transition expected to start later in October of this year. The deal must also be approved by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

The acquisition will include Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, its outpatient practices and urgent care centers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and York counties, as well as the Ortenzio Heart Center and assets of West Shore EMS.

“The addition of Holy Spirit enhances Penn State Health’s ability to provide a robust network of clinical services in and around the greater Harrisburg region. Holy Spirit’s hospital, employed medical group and strong community of independent practice physicians, working in collaboration with our Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, offers consumers a strong competitive alternative for healthcare services,” said Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini.

Regardless of the hospital acquisition, Geisinger is still looking to stay active around the Harrisburg area through Geisinger Health Plan and looks to continue offering coverage options through its Medicare Advantage, CHIP, and commercial group and individual health insurance plans.

The acquisition is stated to not impact the coverage and benefits of current Geisinger Health Plan members in south-central Pennsylvania.

“Our goal for Holy Spirit was always to find a way to preserve access to care and continuity of care in the Greater Harrisburg area, and we believe Penn State Health will continue to invest in and care for these communities,” said Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.

Once the transition is complete, Holy Spirit Hospital’s name will be changed to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Penn State Health officials say it intends to maintain the Catholic identity and traditions of the hospital.

The planned acquisition of Holy Spirit is Penn State Health’s latest step to expand its reach and coverage across the Midstate.