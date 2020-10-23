Penn State Health to host drive-thru prescription take back event Saturday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health’s annual drive-thru prescription drug take back event is Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off unused or expired medications, as well as needles and syringes, and three locations:

The Academic Support Building, at 90 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus

Penn State Health Medical Group – Nyes Road, at 121 N. Nyes Road, Harrisburg

Penn State Health Medical Group – Palmyra, at 941 Park Drive in Palmyra

While the pandemic remains most people’s focus, the nationwide opioid crisis continues, and community events like this can eliminate the temptation for people to self-medicate using someone else’s prescriptions.

Plus, it urges people to take a look at potentially expired medications that can become ineffective or even harmful.

Organizers say the FDA recommends needles be put in approved containers in order to be properly disposed of, but that could be costly.

This event is a free, safe way to get rid of the medical equipment.

Penn State Health says properly discarding your medications, needles, and syringes now is also a way to protect your children from accidentally getting ahold of them.

TOP STORIES