Penn State Med. student to help kids with cancer after fighting his own battle

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — 150 fourth-year medical students at Penn State College of Medicine students found out where they will spend their first years as physicians. For one student, in particular, becoming a doctor started with a diagnosis.

In 2011, Colin Hayes, a sophomore at Boiling Springs High School started to notice a pain in his rib area. After some tests and scans, Hayes went to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and met with a pediatric oncologist.

“That’s when I learned that I was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and it’s a pretty uncommon form of bone cancer,” Hayes said.

During his time in the hospital, Hayes started to think about his future. His diagnosis gave him a new perspective on the medical field.

“It really showed me that it’s not just the science or the human body, there’s sort of a humanistic aspect to it too and you can really try and make a difference,” Hayes said.

Fast forward a few years and Hayes became a medical student, learning alongside the doctor who treated him as a teenager.

“It was really neat to be able to humble myself and center myself whenever it did get stressful or the hours were long,” Hayes said. “It was easy to draw back to why I wanted to do this.”

This past Friday was Match Day for medical students. It’s a time usually spent celebrating with classmates, but this year was virtual because of the pandemic. Colin matched with the University of Michigan hospital. He will spend the next three years working in the pediatrics department with kids battling cancer.

“There were a lot of factors that I had that were in my favor and that’s not necessarily the case as I found out with all of the other kids so, that’s sort of where I discovered that my path forward was to try and help these kids who weren’t as fortunate as I was,” Hayes said.