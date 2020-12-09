Penn State students leave time capsule behind for class of 2070

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State University’s class of 2020 prepared a gift for the class of 2070 by placing a time capsule in the media center building.

The capsule will remain sealed for 50 years and contains “2020” items, including hand sanitizer, masks, photos, and a commencement program.

After a time capsule from 1949 was discovered during a construction project in the media center, students decided to do the same for future PSU alumni.

“It was totally unexpected, the construction crew was tearing out the old walls of this building,” said Scott Myrick of Penn State Media Operations. “They didn’t realize what it was, I think they almost tossed it into the dumpster, and then say hey wait, let’s open this up[…]peeked in and said ‘oh no, there’s something in here.'”

Penn State had no record of the 1949 time capsule. As a result, a plaque will be created where the new capsule is placed so it can be found and opened in 2070.