Penn State University offers Flex Start program to incoming students

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo people walk by Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- In response to COVID-19, Penn State Unviersity created its Flex Start program. First-year students accepted to University Park campus can now choose to spend their first year at one of the Commonwealth campus locations. The initiative is a way for students to stay closer to home and lower first-year costs.

“Some students might not want to move away so if they’re looking to stay at home and maybe save some money or concerned about their health and safety, this is really helpful to them and their family during that process,” said Rob Coffman, director of enrollment management at Penn State Harrisburg.

Students who transition from University Park to one of its Commonwealth campuses can save $3,000-5,000 on tuition and $12,000 on room and meals if the student lives at home.

Flex Start is also available for out of state students. Interested students should contact their current campus admissions office or the admissions office of the campus they wish to transition to.

“They would spend a year at that campus and then they could make that decision to either go back to their original admitted campus or remain at that campus for another year,” said Coffman.

The deadline to request a change is August 1.