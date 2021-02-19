Penn State’s THON kicks off 2021 virtual celebration For The Kids

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s annual THON event is underway, but in a completely different way than in the past.

Students, families and those affected by pediatric cancer are still dancing all weekend long, just not together. Instead, they are staying home due to COVID-19 protocols and mitigation efforts.

The cancer-fundraising event is being live-streamed, with a six-hour-long break overnight.

Rather than having to stand for the 46-hour event, this year students are able to recuperate during the break since they won’t have the support they would have in person.

THON raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health’s Children Hospital in Hershey, Pa.

In 2020, THON raised $11,696,943.38 “For The Kids” and to fight for a world without pediatric cancer.