Penn Township Municipal renovation could cost upwards of $120,000

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn Township Municipal Building is causing concern on whether it should be renovated or scrapped entirely.

The building is outdated with a bevy of issues ranging from leaks to mold. Two of the three supervisors want a new building, however, not everyone is on board.

A few months ago, Penn Township had its roof inspected and was told repairs would cost upwards of $120,000.

“We don’t have to raise taxes to handle that, but does it make sense to do it, knowing that those other jobs have to be or soon will have to be done?” board of supervisors chairman Joseph Landis said.

Landis is a strong advocate for a new building entirely.

“You get an old car and it starts to wear out. You got to replace this. You got to repair that. It gets to a point where you’re better off getting rid of it and getting a new one,” he said.

Landis and supervisor Jesse Boyer are leaning toward constructing a new building.

“I think it would be cheaper to build a building than it would be to remodel this,” Boyer said.

Supervisor Henry Holman, however, believes that the current building should be repaired without borrowing any money.

Farmer Garry Raub agrees.

“I think what’ll happen if we do tear it down and build a new one in another location, it’ll raise the taxes and that would pretty much end agriculture in Penn township,” Raub said.

Raub owns a 500-acre farm in the township.

A new building could cost anywhere from $600,000 to more than a million dollars.

“Do we want something small and compact just for meetings? Do we want to put a community room in? Do you want to do this? Depends on what you’re looking at,” Landis said.

Landis says by taking a very low-interest loan, he doesn’t think taxes will have to be raised. Even so, some still aren’t on board and want the 90-year-old building preserved.

“There’s a lot of positives here. We have one of the best views in Penn Township here,” Raub insisted.

The community is conflicted on the matter of the municipal building.

The board of supervisors will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Penn Township municipal building. There will not be a vote held regarding the building’s future, but it will be discussed.

