PennDOT anticipates travel restrictions ahead of Sunday storm, urges restricting travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is anticipating that they will be implementing travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on highways around the Commonwealth on Sunday until conditions allow for them to be lifted.

Vehicle restrictions will be effective at noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, and are anticipated on the following roadways for tier 1 vehicles:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions; and

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.

As the weather changes restrictions may be added based off road conditions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles

For updates on restrictions, motorists can view the 511pa.com message boards, sign up for alerts and download the smartphone app.

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during storms unless absolutely necessary.

For updates and current weather conditions, visit abc27 Weather for the latest information leading up to Sunday’s winter storm.