PennDOT driver license and photo centers, Riverfront Office closed for Christmas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, PennDOT officials announced that all driver license, photo centers, and the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 25.

The driver license and photo centers will close at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and the Riverfront Office, which is only open for motor vehicle transactions, will remain open until 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, as well.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2020 is available online.

According to PennDOT, “Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.”