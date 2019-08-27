PennDOT: Drivers face potential delays heading to Penn State football games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is warning Penn State fans that they could run into delays from road construction projects while heading to Happy Valley for home football games this fall.

The Nittany Lions’ season opener vs. Idaho is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Penn State also plays home games Sept. 7 and 14, Oct. 5 and 19, and Nov. 16 and 30.

PennDOT says fans can expect the following restrictions:

From the Harrisburg area:

· On Route 22 in Juniata County, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction about a mile east of the Arch Rock interchange. The work zone has a 12-foot width restriction.

· On Route 322/22 in the Burnham area west of Lewistown in Mifflin County, westbound traffic is restricted to one lane. There are two lanes open for eastbound traffic. However, beginning Sept. 3, the eastbound passing lane will be closed.

· On Route 322 from the Mifflin/Centre County line through the village of Potters Mills, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. Travel delays are likely. The work zone has 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions.

From the Johnstown area:

· On U.S. 22, there are lane restrictions (one in each direction) in the Armaugh area from two miles west of the Route 56 interchange to a half-mile east of the Route 403 interchange. The work zone has a 10-foot width restriction.

From the Lock Haven area:

· On Route 26, there is a traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit. This traffic pattern should alleviate major congestion and back-ups on I-80 westbound approaching the Bellefonte exit.

From western Pennsylvania:

· On I-80 eastbound, there is bridge work with lane restrictions between DuBois/mile-marker 97 to east of DuBois/mile-marker 101. There are also 12-foot width restrictions. Speed reduced to 55 mph in these work zones.

· On I-80 eastbound and westbound, there is bridge work with lane shifts near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County. This zone has no width restrictions.

In State College:

· On Atherton Street (Business Route 322) there will be no additional lane closures in place Friday, Aug. 30; Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1; and Monday, Sept. 2 due to the PSU/Idaho football game and the observance of the Labor Day holiday. Two lanes will remain open in each direction to and from the university.

· On North Atherton Street, bridge repair work on a bridge spanning I-99 features a lane restriction for one-way, westbound traffic.