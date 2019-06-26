PennDOT hiring winter maintenance employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It may be summer, but PennDOT is in the process of hiring temporary maintenance employees for the winter.

This past winter, PennDOT had a hard time hiring workers for all the storms we had.

They’re looking for equipment operators, radio operators, diesel mechanics and welders in eight counties.

“It’s always good for us to start early so that people start thinking about it. There’s a lot of people who are retired and maybe they just want to come back and work for the winter. We do have a lot of incumbents who will come back because they just want to work that time and they want their summers off,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

If you’d like to apply, click here.