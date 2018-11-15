PennDOT: If you're stuck in traffic, we're stuck in traffic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Many people who had to drive during Thursday's wintry mess complained that they didn't see enough plow trucks on the roads.

PennDOT says there's a reason for that.

"Most of our drivers have a route that is 36 to 40 miles for one driver. It takes them at least two hours depending on traffic to get around to that same spot," PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

"If you are stuck in traffic, we're stuck in traffic," Schreffler said. "That's what I'm hearing from a lot of our counties, is that our drivers are stuck in the same traffic as you and there is no magic way to get them around."

Schreffler said the changing weather conditions didn't help. Snow accumulated quickly in the morning and sleet and freezing ice came in the afternoon.

"We need a couple of inches to plow anything. When it's more than an inch an hour, it's going to take two hours to get back to the same spot," she said.

"It's challenging to keep ahead of it, then you add the number of vehicles on the road," she said. "Not every business is going to close and people who work in hospitals and whatever, they have to go to work. We have empty tractor trailers getting stuck on hills. They can't get up the hills. It becomes a domino effect."

Schreffler said PennDOT pre-treated interstates, but that doesn't mean the roads will remain clear.

She added that for our first taste of winter this season, we got a lot more snow than usual.

"We like to have our first winter storm or two to be something more subtle than this," she said. "We were thrown into the fire."