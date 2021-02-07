PennDOT implements restrictions on I-78 in Central PA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 78 in the east-central region of Pennsylvania beginning Sunday at 7 a.m.

The restriction reflects Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan and affects Interstate 78 eastbound and westbound in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, Tractors without trailers, Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, Passenger vehicles towing trailers, School buses, motorcycles, and others are not permitted on affected roadways.

All vehicles will be restricted to 45 mph on I-78 while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restriction must move to the right lane.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on this and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Motorists can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.