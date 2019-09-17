PennDOT wants feedback on construction, maintenance services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is accepting feedback on construction and maintenance services through an online survey.

The public can take the survey now through October 22 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork.

The 16-question survey asks how people receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

“We and our private-sector partners work year-round on planning or executing transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

Information on projects occurring year can be found at www.projects.penndot.gov.

To sign up for travel alerts in a specific area visit the “Regional Offices” page at www.penndot.gov.