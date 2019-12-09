PennDOT looking to fill winter job openings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could see snow Wednesday morning, and PennDOT still needs more seasonal workers.

PennDOT says it needs to fill a little under half its available winter positions. The biggest need is in York and Lancaster counties. Temporary positions will be needed all winter, not just during snowstorms.

“What it really does for us is helps us in terms of a prolonged snow event or icing event, whatever it might be, and helps us to be able to give our guys a little bit of a break,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

PennDOT says temporary positions are not just for CDL drivers but welders, mechanics, and dispatch operators.

If interested, you can apply here.