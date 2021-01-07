PennDOT patching potholes on NB I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers in the mid-state are advised of a scheduled pothole patching next week in the northbound Interstate 83 work zone between Exit 22 and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County.

Lane restrictions will be implemented from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, January 11, and Tuesday, January 12.

The scheduled maintenance is part of a larger project which includes the relocation of an existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing new traffic signals, and resurfacing nearby roadways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds travelers to stay alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for safety of drivers and road crews.