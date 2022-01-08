PennDOT preparing for ice storm in Midstate

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is preparing for the ice storm on state-owned roads. Crews will be out patrolling in just a few hours and they’ll be closely monitoring the storm coming from the west.

Before, during and after Thursday night’s snowstorm, PennDOT treated the roads with salt and other material.

But because of the predicted rain and ice, the plan of action for Sunday’s storm is a bit different.

As temperatures remain around freezing, you can see visible ice in some parking lots and roadways.

Sunday morning, it could get much worse.

“We are really hoping that people stay home. You know the one fortunate things about an ice storm is when it happens on the weekend because there’s less volume of traffic out.”

Fritzi Schreffler with PennDOT says the roads already have a decent amount of material from just days ago.

“Because it’s going to start primarily as rain and then hitting the ground and freezing on contact, it makes no sense for us from a resource standpoint to go ahead and pretreat again,” Schreffler said.

But crews will be in two hours before the storm loading up with salt and supplies to keep everyone safe.

“We’re expecting to have at the very least branches down, probably trees in some areas, wires down, so we need to make sure that we have chainsaws and other material that we can use to move that,” Schreffler said.

Schreffler says to expect the unexpected. You may think you see water on the ground, but it could very well be black ice.

“The road temperatures are well below freezing. They’re hanging around 20, 22 degrees right now, even if the air temperature’s a little bit warmer,” Schreffler said.

If you do have to go out Sunday morning, “You need to leave yourself plenty of time to go wherever it is you’re going and make sure you have some kind of emergency kit, blankets, food, water, whatever you might need to be prepared,” Schreffler said.

Again, this will not be a plowable storm for PennDOT, but crews will be looking where they lay the material down to help with the ice.