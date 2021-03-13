PennDOT, PSP concerned by increase in pedestrian crashes

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and State Police are putting out a grim warning following a recent trend of pedestrians getting seriously injured or killed along the interstates, especially I-81.

These aren’t people making the unwise decision to walk along the side of the highway — we’re talking about drivers who pulled over because their car broke down and then they were struck.

In the past couple months, PennDOT officials say four people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes just like these.

“All it takes is one step back into the travel lane,” said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

That’s what happened on Thursday morning to a 16-year-old on Interstate 81 near Middlesex Township.

“It appeared that he was outside of his vehicle on the fog line attempting to fix something on the vehicle when he was struck by a tractor-trailer,” said Pennsylvania State Police Spokesperson, Trooper Megan Ammerman.

His injuries are moderate, but he’s expected to fully recover. Trooper Ammerman says he’s lucky to be alive.

“That is why we are preaching to move over and give us space, because that is our office.”

An office with extreme occupational hazards. PennDOT officials say these types of accidents are all too common.

“Especially if you’re on the phone and you take a step back to look at your vehicle to say, ‘yeah I have a flat tire,’ or whatever happened, and you just lose all track of what’s behind you,” said Schreffler.

Schreffler says only pull over on the side of the interstate if it’s an emergency.

“If there’s a guide rail there, get the car right up against the guide rail. Carefully get out of your vehicle and actually get on the other side of the guardrail unless of course it’s a straight down drop.”

If you can’t get on the other side of the guardrail, Schreffler suggests moving to the passenger side and buckling up. She says this has saved troopers who have been rear-ended.

“The back of their vehicle has been hit, and fortunately they’ve had that seatbelt on, but just think about it, that’s going to send you forward into the windshield,” added Schreffler.

Obviously, this isn’t just on the people outside their vehicles. Drivers need to move over and slow down when passing someone on the shoulder.

Starting April 27, penalties will be stiffer for those who don’t.