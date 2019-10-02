Real ID enforcement begins in one year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is reminding people that in one year, on Oct. 1, 2020, federal enforcement of the Real ID Act will begin at airports and secure federal facilities nationwide.

Beginning next year, a federally-accepted form of identification such as a Real ID, a U.S. passport or military ID will be needed to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building.

Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards have been available since March. Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards said people who are interested in a Real ID but haven’t obtained one should start the process now.

Federal regulations require that to be issued a Real ID, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card in current legal name;

Two Proofs of Current, Physical Address: Current, unexpired driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics

More info about Real ID and document requirements can be found on the document check page of PennDOT’s website: www.dmv.pa.gov/realid