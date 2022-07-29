HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting a recruitment event and job fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Franklin County Maintenance Office, for winter temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay of $19.72 per hour) and diesel/construction equipment mechanics (starting pay of $22.24 per hour).

The Franklin County Maintenance Office is located at 619 North Franklin Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Staff will be at the event to talk about current and future PennDOT job openings within Pennsylvania. People seeking employment must have either a valid Pennsylvania CDL class A or B license with no restrictions and/or a Pennsylvania Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

Applications, interviews, and driving skills tests will all take place at the job fair. Applicants need to bring their valid license(s) and medical certificates to be eligible.

For more information about working for PennDOT, visit their website here.