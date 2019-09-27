PennDOT to install median barrier on Route 283

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Median barriers to prevent crossover crashes will be installed next week along sections of Route 283, PennDOT announced.

The median barrier made of high-tension cable will be installed in Dauphin County from just east of Toll House Road to just west of Mill Road, and in Lancaster County from just east of Clover Leaf Road to just west of Route 772.

The work is expected to begin on Monday.

Drivers may encounter left shoulder restrictions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The work is part of a $3.2 million contract to install more than 181,000 feet of high-tension cable median barrier along multiple routes in south-central Pennsylvania, according to a PennDOT news release.

The barrier prevents vehicles from crossing the median and colliding with oncoming traffic.

