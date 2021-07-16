PennDOT to replace pipe in Dauphin County, road closure starts Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says it will begin a pipe replacement on Sand Beach Road (Route 2015) in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

PennDOT says their maintenance crew will be replacing a drainage pipe on the road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, July 19. The road will be closed during those times, with their estimated end date being Thursday, August 5.

A detour will be in place using Canal Road (Route 2022), Route 743, and Route 22.

The replacement is taking place between Meadow Road and Crooked Hill Road.