PennDOT warns drivers to avoid travel due to upcoming icy roadway conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to upcoming icy roadway conditions and frozen rain, PennDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid travel if possible during the upcoming storm.

To keep motorists safe, PennDOT is implementing roadway restrictions for trucks and other vehicles until icy conditions subside.

On Friday, Jan. 1 at 10:00 a.m., both directions of I-99 will have vehicle restrictions. And as of noon on Friday, Level 1 vehicle restrictions will be present from I-80 to I-79 to I-99. This means tractors without trailers, school buses, and motorcycles are not permitted to drive on the affected roadways.

Additionally, Level 3 restrictions from I-80 to I-99 to the New Jersey border will be in effect. According to PennDOT, Level 3 means, “no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.”

As of 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 1, I-81 north of I-80 in both directions, the entire length of I-84, and the entire length of I-380 in both directions will experience vehicle restrictions, too. Level 4 restrictions will be implemented, which means no commercial vehicles are permitted whatsoever.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph during these restrictions, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must travel in the right lane.

For more information about PennDOT vehicle restrictions, view Pennsylvania’s weather event vehicle-restriction plan.