PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.
Speed limits were reduced at noon on the following highways:
- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
- Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
- Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
- Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
- Route 581 in Cumberland County
- US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
- US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
- US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
- US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
- US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line