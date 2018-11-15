Local

PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:18 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 12:18 PM EST

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

Speed limits were reduced at noon on the following highways:   

  • Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties 
  • Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
  • Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
  • Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
  • Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
  • US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
  • Route 581 in Cumberland County
  • US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
  • US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
  • US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
  • US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
  • US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local