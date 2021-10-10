Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest sees full crowds, full lines this weekend

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s that time of the year for people in the Midstate to get excited and head for the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest.

Held before Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11, hundreds of people gathered at Adams-Ricci Park in Enola Cumberland County. Visitors had the opportunity to check out some unique arts and crafts, delicious food, live music, and plenty to see and do for children.

Organizers say the event allowed people to get outdoors and see old friends, plus meet some new ones, too.

“Full crowds, full lines, some vendors actually sold out and that is a good problem to have. So we have had a lot of community members and people from the area who came out also yesterday, so attendance has been great,” Skylar Cohick, recreation coordinator for East Pennsboro Township, said.

While last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic, the Pumpkin Fest has hosted more than 46,000 guests over the years of successful festival weekends.