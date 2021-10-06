Pennsylvania American Water awards grants to many Midstate fire organizations

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water is awarding 100 fire and rescue organizations $50,000 in grants to help provide protective equipment and tools for firefighters throughout the state, including in the Midstate.

Coinciding with Fire Prevention Week, the grant is being given through Pa. American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant Program. This special week is spent teaching the public, including children, adults and teachers, the importance of fire safety.

“Through this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools and training materials as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable service they provide to our communities,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said. “Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support to the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”

Each fire department eligible for the grant will receive $500 through the grant to utilize in whatever way will best help protect the firefighters and the public.

In the Midstate, the following departments received help from the grant:

Cumberland County: Camp Hill Fire, New Cumberland Fire, New Cumberland River Rescue, Shiremanstown Fire, Silver Spring Community Fire and West Shore Bureau of Fire

Dauphin County: Hershey Volunteer Fire, Steelton Fire and Union Deposit Fireman’s Relief Association

Lancaster County: Christiana Fire Company

Lebanon County: Citizens Fire Company-Palmyra and Union Host Company of Annville

Pennsylvania American Water is the largest investor-owned water utility in the Commonwealth, providing high-quality and reliable water/wastewater services to about 2.4 million.