Pennsylvania announces new prison visit, mail policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania is putting new policies in place at its state prisons after several incidents where employees were exposed to dangerous drugs and other unknown substances.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the new protocols for mail handling and visits were put in place to protect staff, visitors, and inmates.

The prisons have been on lockdown since last week. About 50 employees have reported illnesses at 10 prisons since Aug. 3.

The new policies are designed to keep drugs out of the prisons.

Inmate mail will now go to a separate facility where it will be scanned and processed before delivery. Legal mail will be copied by staff wearing protective clothing.

All mail currently in the prisons will be returned to senders.

All prisons will be equipped with body scanners and technology to detect drones.

Prison libraries will transition to electronic books and magazines.

Staff will be doubled in all visit rooms. Photos and vending machines won't be allowed for 90 days.

"If a visitor is caught attempting to bring drugs in, they will never visit a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections facility ever again," Wetzel said.

Jason Bloom, president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, said he's happy with the new protocols, but he added that following through with the plan is what's most important.

"I think they want to do the right thing," Bloom said. "I think they have to do the right thing, but it's only going to be as good as the implementation and the follow-through."