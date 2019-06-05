Pennsylvania bill would require voter ID for all elections

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require Pennsylvanians to present some form of identification each and every time they vote in an election.

Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-Lycoming) said his proposal, House Bill 1579, would include photo and non-photo options such as a current utility bill, bank statement, or government check as acceptable forms of ID.

Voters unable to present a valid photo ID would be required to present two forms of non-photo ID.

Wheeland said his measure would enhance the security of the electoral process.

Currently in Pennsylvania, voters do not need to show identification at a polling place unless voting for the first time in an election district.

The state legislature approved a voter ID law in 2012, but a Commonwealth Court ruling nullified a requirement that voters present a photo ID.