Pennsylvania bill would require voter ID for all elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require Pennsylvanians to present some form of identification each and every time they vote in an election.
Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-Lycoming) said his proposal, House Bill 1579, would include photo and non-photo options such as a current utility bill, bank statement, or government check as acceptable forms of ID.
Voters unable to present a valid photo ID would be required to present two forms of non-photo ID.
Wheeland said his measure would enhance the security of the electoral process.
Currently in Pennsylvania, voters do not need to show identification at a polling place unless voting for the first time in an election district.
The state legislature approved a voter ID law in 2012, but a Commonwealth Court ruling nullified a requirement that voters present a photo ID.