Pennsylvania cities ramp up efforts as Wolf promotes lead-free initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania has the sixth-highest percentage of children with lead poisoning. It’s why he launched his Lead-Free PA Initiative this week.

Part of the governor’s plan is to ramp up response efforts, something Lancaster officials say they’re already doing. Because of older buildings, lead is a problem in Lancaster County and especially in the city.

“With the last grant, we made lead-safe close to 100 properties,” said Darren Palmer, Lancaster’s housing rehabilitation and lead specialist.

That’s in addition to education.

Lancaster’s Housing Repair Program is holding meetings for landlords to make sure their properties are lead-safe, which is something a city ordinance requires. Two of them were Thursday.

Palmer says the city’s efforts to combat lead poisoning continue to grow.

“We applied for the largest grant application that I’ve heard of: $9.1 million,” Palmer said. “Now, we’re talking 700 units over a five-year period.”

Officials should hear back about that by the end of the year.

Federal guidelines advise children to be given a finger prick test for lead exposure twice by the time they’re 2 years old.

In the Lead-Free PA Initiative, the governor called on the Legislature to pass universal lead testing.

“We’re also working to remove lead from our historic schools, school buildings, again those that have been built before 1978, as well as from legacy water lines in our municipalities,” Wolf said.

“No amount of lead is safe for our bodies,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The issue is widespread.

This past spring, Ephrata Area School District found lead in four different schools.

Another aspect of the plan is training professionals to make buildings lead-safe, which requires certification.

“We also offer training for contractors and property through an EPA certification,” Palmer said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website provides information about lead poisoning and testing.

Lancaster is holding informational meetings about lead throughout October.