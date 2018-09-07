Pennsylvania creates incentive for more STEM teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania has a new incentive to get teachers to put STEM studies at the head of their class.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced the launch of the Woodrow Wilson Pennsylvania Teaching Fellows program.

The program is aimed at creating a pipeline of new teachers who can work in areas that are in need. West Chester University, University of Pennsylvania, and Duquesne University will participate in the program, which is funded by donations, to create a masters program.

Each university can enroll 12 fellows a year, who can receive $32,000. They'll get one year of classroom instruction and a commitment to teach in a rural or urban Pennsylvania school.

"Students, they're going to gain an excellent teacher to prepare them, the knowledge of STEM, and the skills they're going to need to prepare them for the good jobs we need them to take in the 21st century economy," Wolf said. "That's good for students, it's good for our teachers, it's good for our businesses, it's good for all of us."