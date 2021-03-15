Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers to provide food and dairy boxes at drive-thru event in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers will be distributing food and dairy products at a local drive-thru event on Wednesday.

The drive will be organized by several community organizations including Cocoa Packs, a program designed to help feed individuals in need.

There will be 1,276 food boxes, each containing one gallon of milk and an assortment of other dairy, produce, and meat products. Each vehicle will receive one box while supplies last.

The event will be held at 335 East Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 from 10 AM to 6 PM. All drivers and passengers are required to stay in their vehicles and should open their trunk upon arrival to receive the boxes. If the car doesn’t have a trunk, they will be prompter to open their windows. No walk-ups will be permitted.