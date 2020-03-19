Pa. Department of Health urges people to stay home to slow spread of virus

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday at a press conference that the total number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has reached 185.

52 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

According to Dr. Levine, 185 coronavirus cases have occurred in 22 counties in Pennsylvania.

All 185 patients are being isolated at home or at hospitals. A county breakdown of all cases can be found on www.health.pa.gov

Dr. Levine also announced that as of Thursday, March 19, a total of 1608 patients have tested negative for coronavirus at commercial laboratories, hospital laboratories, and state laboratories.

She said Covid-19 cases are increasing daily, suggesting that community spread is taking place, especially in urban areas, particularly in southeast Pennsylvania.

“This means it is so important that we do what Governor Wolf asked us to do and told us to do: ‘stay calm, stay home and stay safe,'” said Dr. Levine.

She added that the state is doing it’s best to prepare the current health system for the potential of many more seriously ill patients.

She believes there is a really good chance of slowing down the spread of the virus if people stays home and practices limiting exposure to other people.

“Now is the time for these actions” she added.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.