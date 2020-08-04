Pennsylvania Education Secretary Pedro Rivera stepping down, Gov. Wolf announces new nominee

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Education Secretary Pedro Rivera announced he’s stepping down in October. He’s leaving to become the next president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.

“Under Pedro Rivera’s leadership Pennsylvania adopted the landmark basic education funding formula, the Future Ready PA Index, an innovative school measuring tool for communities to more easily evaluate how their schools are performing, and implemented a school improvement strategy to provide struggling schools with resources and guidance to help them develop plans responsive to local conditions and needs,” said Gov. Wolf.

Governor Wolf has already nominated Rivera’s replacement. Noe Ortega will be the next Education Secretary. Ortega is currently the Deputy Secretary for Post-Secondary and Higher Education.

The change is set to occur on October 1.

