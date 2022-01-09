2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show opens to the public

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 8 was the first day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Unlike last year, this year’s show is in person.

The theme for the 2022 Farm Show is “Harvesting More”. Pennsylvania agriculture is a 132.5 billion dollar industry that supports nearly 53,000 farms and more than 593,000 jobs each year.

“So as you walk around this complex or engage in our show’s virtual components. I hope each of you pauses and thinks about what harvesting more means and that you find the more here at this show and the agricultural communities,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

The 106th Pennslyvania Farm show runs now through Saturday, Jan 15. Admission is free, but parking is $15.