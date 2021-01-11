Agriculture Secretary invites Pennsylvanians to live series “Cultivating Tomorrow”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Cultivating Tomorrow” is a series of live panel discussions coming to the Pennsylvania farm industry. Starting Monday, Pennsylvanians can engage with experts from across the agriculture spectrum to delve into the issues challenging Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry.

The live panels will be held twice per day at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, January 11, through Friday, January 15.

“This panel series is built on the foundation of what we as a state, in partnership with private industry, higher education and non-profits, are doing now and must continue to do to grow our economy and feed the world,” Secretary Redding said. “We hope you’ll get engaged in the conversation and the issues that are crucial to the people of agriculture who sustain our lives.”

A diverse array of panelists will explore the technologies, initiatives, and investments that will carry the industry into the future. Viewers are invited to join the virtual conversation on the PA Farm Show Facebook page.