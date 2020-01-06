Costs associated with the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In this week’s Show Me the Money we’re getting your wallet ready for the PA Farm Show.

We’re breaking down the costs associated with the biggest agricultural event of the year.

The good news, like all years, the Farm Show is still free but parking, however, is not. It costs $15 to park at the Farm Show Complex, as well as the lots at HACC and Elmerton Avenue.

You can avoid that fee by taking a free shuttle from various locations around Harrisburg, this is a service provided by PSECU, PennAg industries, and Capital Area Transit.

The shuttles run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s perfect for state workers looking to hop over to the show during lunch.

You can check out the list of all the pickup locations by clicking here.

Of course, the biggest place most people spend their money at is the food court! We can’t talk Farm Show without talking about those famous milkshakes. This year, they’re going to cost you a little more. Prices for the shakes have jumped a dollar raising the price to $5.

Those tasty potato doughnuts have also increased $2 raising that price to $9 per dozen. Chicken tenders are now $3 dollars, up from $2 last year.

Vendors blame the cost of ingredients and staffing for the price jumps as well as this being a major fundraiser for scholarships.

French fries are still $4 dollars, and baked potatoes are still $3.50.

There are tons of food options to choose from, of course, you can also buy all sorts of other souvenirs like cowboy hats, shawls, and stuffed animals.

One piece of advice, bring enough cash with you. There are a few ATM’s scattered around the complex, but it can be hard maneuvering through the huge crowds to get to them.