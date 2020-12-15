Dauphin County holiday celebration dump in the trunk parade

Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 12th Annual Holiday Celebration Dump in Trunk Parade, helping residents in need was held at the PA Farm Show complex Monday evening.

The event is hosted by Dauphin County agencies, helping more than 2,000 children and their families received a holiday food box and gifts.
