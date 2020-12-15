HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 12th Annual Holiday Celebration Dump in Trunk Parade, helping residents in need was held at the PA Farm Show complex Monday evening.
The event is hosted by Dauphin County agencies, helping more than 2,000 children and their families received a holiday food box and gifts.
ABC27 photojournalist Anthony Durso was there.
TOP STORIES
- Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
- Dauphin County holiday celebration dump in the trunk parade
- White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
- Gobble up your free turkey from the Rutherford Home Association
- Lancaster Township declares snow emergency route for impending snowstorm