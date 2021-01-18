Dept. of Agriculture highlights local vendors with virtual “Pa. Farm Show Trail”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s virtual Pa. Farm Show is over, but Pennsylvanians can still keep track of their favorite vendors.

The Pa. Farm Show Trail allows individuals to search traditional commercial and Pa. preferred vendors that are typically at the show.

This map allows anyone to look up where vendors are in local communities or how to find online sales of their products.

“The bulk of their sales are at live events like fairs and [the Pa. Farm Show] and festivals, and a lot of them have lost income this year, and we’re trying to help them compensate for that,” said Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

To browse the virtual map, visit the Dept. of Agriculture’s Farm Show Trail page.