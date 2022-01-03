Farm Show 2022 to happen as planned, including vaccination clinic and safety measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a two-year wait, the Pa. Farm Show is a go for 2022.

Like so much else, it didn’t happen in person in 2021 because of COVID-19.

People can look forward to milkshakes, pierogies, wine tastings, donuts and even a vaccine.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the addition of the vaccine clinic is to give people another layer of safety and some encouragement for the unvaccinated while attending the Farm Show.

No mask mandate is in place, though officials are highly recommending everyone wear them. With people traveling from all across America for this, Sec. Redding says there will be food and fun, but the main goal is not to make this pandemic worse.

“We’ll keep stressing the personal choice. We will strongly encourage in our messaging to wear a mask, they will make masks available. I think that is going to be our message to folks and quite frankly I am hopeful, that when other people see masks on others will follow suit,” Sec. Redding said.

Another huge improvement to the show is a new HVAC system and expansion in areas, all due to a state grant.