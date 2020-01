According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you haven’t already got a flu shot, now you can, while enjoying the PA Farm show.

Nurses from Penn State Health will administer the shots daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Department of Health’s booth in the main hall.

The flu shot is free and no insurance is needed.