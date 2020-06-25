Farm Show events canceled due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health canceled two events at the Farm Show Complex because of Covid-19 concerns.

The all-American dairy show and the keystone international livestock exposition were originally were scheduled for the fall. The department made the decision to cancel since both events bring in large crowds of people from all across the country.

As for the farm show in January — the department hasn’t announced any changes, it is monitoring all the events that take place at the complex.