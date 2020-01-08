Farm Snow: How often it actually snows during Farm Show Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It happened — Farm Show snow.

Each year, people predict and stress wondering which — if any day — will be a snow-out. In 2020, that day was Tuesday.

“It does impact the crowds that are here. Obviously, the crowd thinned out when it started snowing and people started worrying about the roads, which they should,” said Shannon Powers, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press secretary.

Crowds started thinning in the early afternoon, emptying what is usually a packed junior livestock auction.

“There weren’t as many people here to maybe bid on or see them sell their animals,” Powers said.

Although, not everyone had a trying “‘Tator Tuesday. “

“It’s been a spudtacular day at the farm show,” said Nathan Tallman, executive director of Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers.

Vendors and farmers still did well, hosting little spuds and sprouts on field trips in the morning.

“We’re usually here 8-9 every day. So, it’s a long week. It’s a marathon, but this is our time to shine at the cooperative,” Tallman said.

Attendees also shined on Tuesday.

“I love the apples. So, that’s why I’m here next to the apples. I had to pick some up to take some home with me to enjoy,” said Patti Hippler of Harrisburg.

That enjoyment was made extra special with an ingredient that can’t be grown — no wait times.

“They’ve always said that Farm Show week, you always have some bad weather. So, I figure on the worst weather day is when I should come here,” Hippler said.

“That’s when I came. My grandfather was always like, ‘we’re going to the Farm Show the day it snows because there are not that many people here,'” said Corey McCleaf of McCleaf’s Orchard.

So how often does it actually snow? Our meteorologists found that 40 percent of Farm Shows have seen at least one inch of snow or more. The bombshell blizzard of 1996 brought 24.4 inches, but if that ever happens again, it might not be that bad.

“I’ve heard stories of people being snowed in here in the complex. In that case, there’s plenty of food,” Powers said.