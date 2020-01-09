Farmers seek answers from agriculture committee at Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee held a hearing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday to learn the biggest issues farmers are asking to be addressed in 2020.

The issues presented included helping the state’s dairy farmers.

Wayne Campbell, President of the Pennsylvania State Grange, believes House Bill 1223, which provides tax incentives for new dairy processing facilities, would be a positive.​

“Creating Dairy Keystone Opportunity Zones should incentivize investment in PA based milk processing facilities,” Campbell said.​

The bill has passed in the state House but remains in the senate.​

The Pennsylvania State Grange’s biggest issue in 2020 is expanding access to high-speed internet access. ​

Many speakers also spoke about the importance of agritourism to farmers in Pennsylvania. Rick Ebert, President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said they endorse House Bill 1348, which supporters say would allow farmers to hold events at their farm, without fear of frivolous lawsuits.​

“I know many farmers are holding back from agritourism events over concerns over liability,” Ebert said.​

House Bill 1348 remains in the house.​