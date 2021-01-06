Free agribusiness planning workshops are offered by Department of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agricultural businesses and aspiring ag entrepreneurs are offered free business planning and marketing workshops through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Business Development Center during the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“Just as farmers are the heart of Pennsylvania, the heart of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill is the Ag Business Development Center and the critical services and funding the center provides the industry,” said Secretary Redding. “Throughout 2020 we saw innovation thrive in Pennsylvania agriculture as farmers and agribusinesses adapted to meeting changing markets and demands.

The free virtual workshops are designed to enhance the long-term viability of Pennsylvania farms. They will primarily focus on support for sound business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic expansion, diversification, and building a team of financial and technical expertise as a resource for Pennsylvania farmers.

“This series is an effort to help the industry meet the challenges of the 21st century by growing opportunities and resources, removing barriers to entry, and cultivating future generations to maintain the sustainability of Pennsylvania’s leading industry. Because when farmers and agriculture succeed, so does our commonwealth.”

The virtual series includes the following events:

Registration is required to attend these free virtual events.