Friday at the Farm Show, dairy and pork day

It’s a celebration of all things dairy at the Pa. Farm Show on Friday.

The day beginning with the big dairy cattle show at 8 a.m. There is also a celebrity cow milking contest at 2:30 p.m. followed by a milk-a-cow event at 3:30 p.m.

We got to take a look at the milking parlor and learn all about the 450 gallons of milk collected at the Farm Show.

Friday is “Pork Day” at the Farm Show. This morning Will Shaw from the Hershey Lodge is gave us a peek at his practice run for his best pulled pork sandwich.

The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich Competition presented by the Pa. Pork Producers Council will take place at 1 p.m. on the Culinary Connection Stage. The two competitors will get a mystery basket of Pa. Preferred ingredients and will have 30 minutes to impress the judges.

A baby cow was named after our Ali Lanyon at the Pa. Farm Show!